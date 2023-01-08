Xponance Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 237.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $102.73 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

