Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 589,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 34,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 583,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,994,000 after buying an additional 140,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

