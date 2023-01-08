Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 327.55 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

