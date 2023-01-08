Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,976,000 after purchasing an additional 225,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 218,622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,002,000 after acquiring an additional 108,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $516.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.59 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

