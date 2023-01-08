Versor Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 75,567 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 142,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 114,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.60 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

