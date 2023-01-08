Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,314 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,032 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 879,008 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,486.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 933,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 874,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 710,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

