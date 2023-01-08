Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 22.2% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 207.0% in the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 201.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 223.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 198.3% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 202.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.52. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

