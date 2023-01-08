Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after buying an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $124,297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after buying an additional 819,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $95,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $104.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -952.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

