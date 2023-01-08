State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in IAA by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

