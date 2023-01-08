Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,420 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 56.9% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the airline’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,955 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,834 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,769 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

