Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 16,677 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

