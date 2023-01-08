Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after buying an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 510,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,463,000 after purchasing an additional 334,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 538,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 332,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

