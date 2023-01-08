Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 39,692 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

