Raymond James & Associates Sells 50,576 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Nucor worth $20,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after buying an additional 804,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Shares of NUE opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.71. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

