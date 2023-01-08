Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,473 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $492,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

