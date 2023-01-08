Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,054 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 188,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
