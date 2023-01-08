Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,054 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 188,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rio Tinto Group Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.77) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

