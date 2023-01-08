Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.94.

EMN opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

