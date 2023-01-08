Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of DocuSign worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,257,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.54 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $145.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

