Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,783 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.9% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 61,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $292.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.45.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

