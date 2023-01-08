Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.2% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 199.5% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 157.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

