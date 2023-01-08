Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,846,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

