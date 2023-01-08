Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.