Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

OTIS opened at $81.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

