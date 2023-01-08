North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 226 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,846,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,263 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

