New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

