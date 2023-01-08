Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 24,558 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,558 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.