JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,765,000 after buying an additional 2,791,457 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

