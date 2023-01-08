JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.9% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 316,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,119,000 after buying an additional 69,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

