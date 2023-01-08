iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.42. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $144.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

