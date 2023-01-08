IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after buying an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,177,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 49.3% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,243,000 after purchasing an additional 93,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $447.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.07. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $574.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

