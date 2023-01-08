Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,556 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 105,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 207.0% during the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $229.52. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

