Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

