High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $229.52.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

