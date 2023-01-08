Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 589,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 34,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 583,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,994,000 after purchasing an additional 140,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $114.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.