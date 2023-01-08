First United Bank & Trust Has $788,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.