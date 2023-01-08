First Interstate Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $4,385,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 589,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 34,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 583,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,994,000 after buying an additional 140,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.