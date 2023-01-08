Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,013 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.91.

Hasbro Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

