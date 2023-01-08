Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,275,000 after purchasing an additional 436,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.86.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.