Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 12,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.