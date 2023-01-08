Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.64 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.06.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.