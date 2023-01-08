Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 8,726 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,112,000 after purchasing an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 628,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

