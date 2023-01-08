Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

