Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.