Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Entergy worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth $41,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.19.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.