CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.