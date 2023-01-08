Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 5,701 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.5% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $273,075,000 after acquiring an additional 689,147 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,437.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after acquiring an additional 648,294 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

