Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LLC CA

Cutler Group LLC CA cut its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $1,198,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 36.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,503,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

