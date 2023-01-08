Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,208,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 701,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after buying an additional 147,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $471.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

