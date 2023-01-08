Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,457 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

