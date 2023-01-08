Amarillo National Bank Buys 2,005 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $471.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

